Health care law affects those with insurance through work, too

The health care overhaul's reach stretches far beyond the millions
of uninsured Americans it is expected to help. It also could touch
everything from the drug choices to doctor bills of people who have
insurance through work.
The law isn't expected to prompt
sudden, radical changes for workers. So you probably won't lose your
job due to the overhaul, despite claims by the law's opponents. But
benefits experts say there are several other ways the law can leave
fingerprints on the benefits of the roughly 149 million people who are
covered through their jobs.
IS MY JOB SAFE?
Republicans have called the
overhaul the "Job-Killing Health Law." This is in part because of the
law's requirement that companies with 50 or more workers offer
full-time workers — defined as those working 30 hours or more — health
coverage.
Some companies have said they are cutting part-time
workers' hours to keep them below that threshold. Texell Credit Union in
Temple, Texas, is one.
CEO Tony Hale told a credit union trade
publication last month: "We don't like doing this because that takes
hours out of paychecks and we know people need the money."
But
the anecdotes of companies cutting employees' hours aren't showing up
in official U.S. employment numbers. In fact, recent government figures
show job gains, not losses. Employers are giving workers about the
same number of hours as a year ago. And the number of part-time workers
who would rather work full time is lower than a year ago.
And
not every employer is looking to make cuts. Caterer David Borris, who
has 25 full-time workers and up to 80 others during the holiday party
season, said he's offered insurance for full-time workers since 1990. He
believes the law has stabilized what he pays for insurance premiums.
Borris,
whose suburban Chicago company is too small to fall under the law's
mandate, argues that health benefits attract good workers. "Good
employees ain't a dime a dozen," he said. "I need a cook who doesn't
put too much pesto on the vegetable focaccia sandwich. I need drivers
who don't get lost."
Still, it's a long time yet before larger
employers would pay a penalty for not providing health insurance to
full-time workers. That penalty, along with the coverage requirement,
was delayed until 2015. So the law's biggest hiring effects could be
ahead.
WILL I PAY MORE?
Many companies
already are starting to change benefits to avoid an overhaul-mandated
tax on high-cost plans that takes effect in 2018. One way a company can
lower the cost is to raise an employee's out-of-pocket expenses.
So,
your plan may introduce a bigger deductible, which is the amount you
have to pay for care before most coverage starts. It also might require
you to start paying more at the doctor's office in the form of a
higher co-payment.
Employers think these moves also will help
control rising health care costs, a problem that has been around longer
than the overhaul. The idea is that patients who have to satisfy a
$1,000 deductible before insurance coverage starts will shop around for
the best deal on the MRI their doctor ordered.
Overall, the
federal law could raise the total cost of an employer-sponsored health
plan from 1 percent to 5 percent, said Tracy Watts, a senior partner
with the human resources consultant Mercer.
Employees pay a
portion of that total through paycheck deductions, and whether those
grow will depends on the employer and the coverage. For instance, costs
could rise if your coverage has to be adjusted to meet a minimum value
set by the law or if your employer winds up covering more people.
The
overhaul also requires coverage of a list of benefits considered
essential, including things like mental health treatments and pediatric
dental and vision care. A company's costs could rise if they don't
already cover everything on that list. That could then be passed on to
employees.
Taxes and fees required by the law also could add to insurance bills.
WILL MY COVERAGE CHANGE?
The
law may prompt some companies to drop coverage for their part-time
workers and send them to public health insurance exchanges.
Some
businesses also may start excluding spouses from their coverage, but
most companies have avoided doing that, said Jim Winkler of the
benefits consulting firm Aon Hewitt.
And drug plans also may
start offering fewer choices for prescriptions or a narrower network of
pharmacies that people can visit. The 2018 tax that is motivating
companies to adjust their health insurance plans also is prompting them
to narrow the list of drugs they cover, said Dr. Steve Miller, chief
medical officer for Express Scripts Holding Co., the nation's largest
pharmacy benefits manager.
That means a plan may offer a choice
of two options instead of three for a particular prescription. Being
restrictive like that gives drug plans leverage to negotiate better
prices and consequently, lower costs.
At the same time, most
people can now get flu shots or fill birth control prescriptions with
no out-of-pocket costs because of an overhaul provision that makes it
easier for people to get preventive care.
WHAT ABOUT WELLNESS PROGRAMS?
For
years, employers have tried to control medical costs by offering
voluntary wellness programs that reward workers for participation.
T-shirts and gym memberships progressed to discounts on employees'
share of insurance premiums if workers kept their cholesterol levels
low or their weight down.
The trend got a boost from the health
law starting Jan. 1, when employers could begin offering bigger
incentives than previously permitted by law. The rewards now can equal
up to 30 percent of the cost of health coverage. That means a worker
who normally pays half of a $5,000 annual premium for health coverage
could get up to a $1,500 discount for losing weight. Additional rewards
are permitted for taking part in stop-smoking programs.
Employers
are paying attention. The nonprofit International Foundation of
Employee Benefit Plans said two in five employers are ramping up their
wellness initiatives because of the law. But concerns about fairness and
discrimination have been raised by unions and consumer advocates,
which could dampen the trend.
Wellness rewards could end up
punishing older workers and minorities who are more likely to have
chronic conditions and could be forced to pay higher premiums. And some
of the measurements are controversial: Body mass index, for example,
can overestimate body fat in people who have a muscular build.