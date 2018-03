Working Together For You

Hamilton County's fourth-largest employer is the latest to move toward phasing out its pension plan.

The Erlanger Health System board's budget and finance committee voted Monday to freeze the defined benefits plan this summer and move all employees into a "modernized" retirement savings plan similar to a 401(k).

The resolution still has to go before Erlanger's full board, which meets Thursday.

