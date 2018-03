ATLANTA (AP) - Another blast of arctic air is expected to move into the state, bringing temperatures that will feel as cold as 10 degrees below zero to parts of the northeast Georgia mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for some mountain counties in Georgia's northeast corner, including the towns of Clayton, Blairsville, Blue Ridge and Ellijay.

Forecasters say temperatures in the region are expected to drop to 10 to 15 degrees, with wind chill values of zero degrees to 10 below zero.

The advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

High winds are expected to accompany the bitterly cold temperatures. A wind advisory was planned for north and central Georgia, where gusts as high as 40 mph were expected.

