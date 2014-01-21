Snow teases the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Snow teases the Tennessee Valley

Snow atop Monteagle, sent in by a Channel 3 viewer Tuesday afternoon. Snow atop Monteagle, sent in by a Channel 3 viewer Tuesday afternoon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Snowflakes started falling Tuesday in the Tennessee Valley as the predicted winter weather system drifted southward, bringing cooler temperatures and moisture.

In what started as a very cold rain shower, the precipitation turned into fluffy white flakes as the temperatures and the winds dropped in the afternoon.

Channel 3 viewers all over the Tennessee Valley, as far south as Dalton and as far north as Monteagle reported seeing snowflakes.

At the higher elevations, some snow is beginning to stick to grassy areas and trees.

