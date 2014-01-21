Volkswagen releases Super Bowl teaser commercial

It has begun.



Ads and teasers for companies' ads for the Super Bowl have started to leak out on YouTube.

The new teaser shows German engineers developing formulas to make a television ad that would appeal to American customers.



Several of Volkswagen's ads, such as the 2012 "Darth Vader" charmed viewers as a pint-sized Darth Vader worked to inflict his will on various objects, and finally met with success as his father remotely-started a new Volkswagen Passat.



WATCH NOW | VW Darth Vader Super Bowl commercial



In 2013, Volkswagen tried a light-hearted approach with their "Get In, Get Happy" ad.



Beating the workplace blues, a character responded to co-workers with a Jamaican accent and philosophy.



But the video met some criticism as some viewed the Jamaican theme as having racist overtones.



WATCH NOW | VW Get In. Get Happy. Super Bowl Commercial

