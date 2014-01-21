Access Road ramp to remain closed for repairs

The Access Road ramp will remain closed for repairs, according to TDOT officials.

The ramp from Access Road/Lake Resort Drive to State Route 153 closed last week for pavement failure.



TDOT crews have tried several times to repair and reopen the road, but officials say the road continued to exhibit movement after repairs were done.



A geotechnical engineer assessed the ramp and determined it should remain closed, and an emergency contract be brought in for repairs.



The contract has not yet been awarded.