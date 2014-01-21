Access Road ramp to remain closed for repairs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Access Road ramp to remain closed for repairs

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Access Road ramp will remain closed for repairs, according to TDOT officials.

READ MORE | Access Road Entrance Ramp to 153 Closed

The ramp from Access Road/Lake Resort Drive to State Route 153 closed last week for pavement failure.

TDOT crews have tried several times to repair and reopen the road, but officials say the road continued to exhibit movement after repairs were done.

A geotechnical engineer assessed the ramp and determined it should remain closed, and an emergency contract be brought in for repairs.

The contract has not yet been awarded.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.