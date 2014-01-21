Man who allegedly fired gun near high school seeks mental help

Joshua Ladner agreed to conditions of a $15,000 bond Tuesday which includes inpatient care at a mental health facility and the use of GPS monitoring device. Photo by Tim McCurry/WRCBtv.com

The 18-year-old man accused of firing a gun near Hamilton County High School made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Joshua Ladner agreed to conditions of a $15,000 bond Tuesday which includes inpatient care at a mental health facility and the use of GPS monitoring device.

"We agreed to a bond condition that hopefully gets him some help that he needs to address some of the issues that led to the incident last week," said his attorney Bryan Hoss.

Ladner waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case has now been bound over to the grand jury.



HCHS was placed on lockdown last week when police say Ladner fired a weapon into the woods near the school and led police on a high-speed chase.

The school's principal said Ladner is an ex-boyfriend of a 17-year-old student at HCHS.

"We've got two young teenagers with threats of suicide, depression, and relationships and we've got to get doctors involved and psychiatrists involved to hopefully treat Mr. Ladner and get to the bottom of his issues," Hoss said.



Ladner was charged with reckless endangerment and having a weapon on school property. No one was hurt in the incident.



According to the affidavit, Ladner and his girlfriend had dated for four months.

Police reports indicate Ladner has denied firing the gun.