TN Sen. Stacey Campfield files 'Merry Christmas' bill

(WBIR) - State Sen. Stacey Campfield, R-Knoxville, has filed a bill he says would protect Christmas celebrations in public schools.



Senate Bill 1425, which was referred last week to the Senate Education Committee, would let schools mark "traditional winter celebrations" with displays such as Nativity scenes, menorahs and Christmas trees, if they include images from at least two religions or one religious and one secular image.



The bill would allow greetings such as "Merry Christmas," "Happy Hanukkah" and "Happy holidays."



Campfield said last fall he planned legislation to reassure students and staffers they can celebrate Christmas in schools without "fear of lawsuits."



Companion legislation has not been filed in the state House of Representatives.