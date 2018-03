NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Eight Tennessee sites spanning the state have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The newly recognized sites are:

Beaty General Merchandise Store in Fentress County

Crockett Tavern Museum in Hamblen County

Greenback Depot in Loudon County

M.A. Helm House in McMinn County

Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Sevier County

Sears Roebuck and Co. Catalog Distribution Center and Retail Store In Shelby County

Wartburg Presbyterian Church in Morgan County

Westmoreland Water Wheel and Gatepost in Knox County

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the sites' recognition honors the state and helps residents understand their heritage.

