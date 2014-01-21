'Peyton' a popular baby name in East Tennessee

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, naming a child after the parents' favorite football player might just be the best way to measure a fan's loyalty.

After Peyton Manning and the Broncos secured a trip to the Super Bowl this weekend, 10News decided to reach out to "Peytons" living in East Tennessee. We found countless families with children by that name, and using a variety of spellings.

The Clapp family in West Knoxville chose "Peyton" for their firstborn, back when Manning was still in college.

"We liked the sound of the name, and of course Peyton Manning represented the university so well we thought it would be a great name for our daughter," said David Clapp. His daughter is now 17 years old, and has a growing appreciation for her namesake.

