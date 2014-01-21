Another blast of cold air arrives today

Well, Monday's warmth is a thing of the past as colder weather returns to the Tennessee Valley today. It's not going away anytime soon so bundle up!



An arctic cold front moves through the region today producing light snow along the Cumberland Plateau and in the Blue Ridge. A dusting to .5" at most is expected. Valleys could see some flurries. The highest elevations of the Smokies will get the most snow with 3-6" expected there. The main concern for us is wind. Northwesterly gusts to 40+ mph this afternoon and evening are likely in the highest elevations of north Alabama, north Georgia, and the Plateau. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this afternoon with wind chill late tonight in the single digits as temperatures plummet to the teens.

Wednesday through Friday night we see mainly fair skies but the very cold air sticks around. During this time frame temperatures remain mostly below freezing. Look for lows of 10-18°, highs of 30-33°. Finally by the weekend we see highs climbing back into the 40s and lows in the 20s with partly cloudy skies. Precipitations chances are slim to none.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. - Nick Austin

