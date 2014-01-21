UPDATE: 13-year-old killed in morning shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Chattanooga.



Dispatchers tell us it happened around midnight in the 1500 block of East 50th street. Police found a 13 year-old black juvenile inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.



HCEMS took him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead en route.



Police believe the suspect was on foot when he shot the victim.

Investigators say they do not believe it is gang related or connected to the shooting on Central Avenue which occurred several hours before.



The investigation is ongoing.

