Johnson and Johnson Win Ragland Bottom Season Opener

SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The team of Barry and Chad Johnson won the season opening Ragland Bottom Open tournament held this weekend on Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN.

The duo caught a five bass limit weighing 18.59 pounds to take the win. For the victory they took home a check for $760.

Finishing in second was the team of Dewain Hendrixson and Tom Herren with a five bass limit weighing 18.40 pounds. They walked away with $460 for second.

Tim Staley won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.37 pounds which earned him $560.

Ragland Bottom Open is a regular bass tournament for the serious and recreational anglers that love fishing Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN

The next Ragland Bottom Open regular season event will be held February 22, 2014 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm on Center Hill Lake.

Top 3 Places:

Place - Dewain Hendrixson & Tom Herren with 18.40 lbs. - $460.00 3rd Place - Matt Leftwich & Larry Sparks with 12.98 lbs. - $300.00

