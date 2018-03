Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Central Avenue.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Central Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, they found Terri Marsh and Willie Marsh with wounds to the stomach and leg respectively.

The victims tell police they were in the house when someone shot through the living room window.



They were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.