UTC students volunteer on MLK Service Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UTC students volunteer on MLK Service Day

Posted: Updated:
UTC students at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy UTC students at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy
UTC students clean windows at CGLA UTC students clean windows at CGLA
UTC students known as "The Muscle Team" move heavy furniture UTC students known as "The Muscle Team" move heavy furniture
UTC students prep walls before painting an office at CGLA UTC students prep walls before painting an office at CGLA
UTC students cleaned out offices before prepping and painting at CGLA UTC students cleaned out offices before prepping and painting at CGLA
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students pitched in to help with improvements at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy on Monday.  The service project was part of the students' observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.