Whether it's soccer or basketball or football, Triten loves sports, playing in the gym or outside and just being active. He was awarded a medal in soccer.



While he needs some assistance with daily living, he enjoys activities any other boy his age would enjoy.



And his hero is one boys across the country would like to emulate and that is why he's been saving some school currency.



Triten, "They're dollars, rewards. Probably spend 'em for pictures of Peyton manning. He's my favorite football player".



Those who know triten best say he gets along well with others.



A loving family especially a dad, could help him overcome past trauma.