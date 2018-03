It was a bittersweet celebration Monday morning at the Tennessee Aquarium. Eleven penguins said their goodbyes and prepared to move to a new home on the west coast.



Aquarium officials say it's time for the birds to raise chicks of their own at another facility.



The exact transfer date is still being determined, so if you weren't able to make it out to today,you can still visit them one more time before they head out to San Diego, California.