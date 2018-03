A fire at the Chattanooga National Cemetery burned roughly five acres and damaged 1800 headstones.

It happened Sunday just before 1:30p.m.

Officials at the cemetery say clean up is underway and of the 1800 headstones damaged at least three will have to be replaced.

Officials did not specify which section was damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



This incident will not interfere with burial operations and the cemetery is open to visitors.