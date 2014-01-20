Locals honor MLK through volunteer work

It is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It's a day marked by different traditions in our area. For many, it's a time to make a difference in our community by putting in good old fashioned elbow grease.



From students and teachers, to different clubs and just average Joe's, hundreds of people dispersed throughout Hamilton County inspired by Dr. King's words and translating them into actions. The Day of Service was signed into law by Former President Clinton 20 years ago, challenging us all to make a difference in honor of Dr. King.



Monday something as simple as a home cooked meal and shelter to eat it in made dozens of Chattanooga's needy feel the love inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Volunteers of all ages joined together from Olivet Baptist Church and the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha to serve their neighbors who have fallen on tough times.



"This is one of the things Dr. King did when he was alive and he wanted everybody to continue the things he was doing," Alpha Kappa Alpha



In Ooltewah, students from Southern Adventist University pitched in at The Samaritan Center, covering every section of the huge warehouse.



"Things that don't get done a lot so they're helping us in a lot of ways," The Samaritan Center Volunteer & Program Coordinator Emma Hooper said.



"Sorting clothes, right now they're testing appliances to see if they work and labeling them," SAU student volunteer Daryell Cushman said.



"Throwing away the old out of date stuff and putting the new date stuff in the front," SAU student volunteer Latimer Betat said.



They rolled up their sleeves from the food pantry, to the donation dock, and even down to the windows.



"It's our community and the more we help our community the more we'll get back and receive," Betat said.



Other volunteers flocked to the Chattanooga Zoo.



A group of Baylor students made sure even the chimpanzees were taken care of by sprucing up their home.



"We've just been shoveling and cleaning up," Baylor student volunteer Trey Catanzaro said.



They're recognizing that it can be easier to just worry about yourself and not others.



"Well, it's definitely a lot more work," Catanzaro said.



But they say they understand it's better for everybody when we pull together.



"We're all one big happy family. We're all God's children," free meal recipient Garry Vinyale said



Volunteers helped out at more than 50 different locations around Hamilton County Monday, also including local schools, hospitals and animal shelters.