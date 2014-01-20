Update: Three ejected and one killed in morning car crash

Adams Road in Hixson was shut down for hours Monday morning as police reconstructed the crash scene to find out what caused this pick up truck to crash, killing one person.



"The vehicle did leave the roadway and strike a tree, ejecting all three occupants," Chattanooga Police Sgt. David Gibb says.



Police say the pickup was traveling south on Adams Road when it left the street near Marsh Lane, then crossed both lanes of traffic and struck a tree.

Nearby workers who were preparing to cut back brush along the railroad saw the accident happen and called 911.



"It appears all passengers were under the age of 18, including the driver," Gibb says.



Channel 3 learned the teenagers are between 15 and 17 years old, a brother and sister were inside the truck. The teenage girl was taken to the hospital along with the 17-year-old, her 15-year-old brother did not survive.

Witnesses tell Channel 3 they saw a woman wandering the street soon after the accident. She looked disoriented and confused, we later learned it was the mother of the brother and sister.



"Appears speed may be a factor," Gibb says.



Police say the vehicle was likely traveling about 60 miles per hour when the accident occurred, its also likely no one was wearing a seat belt. "We do not know at this point, does not appear so," says Gibb.

Officers say the female crash victim is in critical condition at a local hospital. The 17-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries.

This is first fatal accident of the year in Chattanooga. Tragically, it's the life of a teenager gone far too soon.

