TWRA euthanizes remaining 14 snakes seized from TN preacher

Wildlife officials Monday euthanized the remaining 14 poisonous snakes confiscated from a LaFollette preacher after the health of the animals continued to decline.



The snakes suffered from multiple parasites and pathogens that had already killed 39 copperheads and rattlesnakes seized from pastor Andrew Hamblin, of the Tabernacle Church of God in Campbell County, in November.



Hamblin was exonerated earlier this month by a grand jury on charges of illegally keeping dangerous snakes. But the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency kept the snakes taken in November with the intent of placing the copperheads at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.



According to Michael Ogle, curator of herpetology at the Knoxville Zoo, however, the snakes were thought to be infected with the same diseases that killed the rest of the 53 snakes. There is no successful treatment for the pathogens, which could be fatal to other snakes if they were to be exposed.



