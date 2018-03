Working Together For You

Chattanooga may get another 80 units of affordable housing within the next year.

In a recent special meeting, Chattanooga Housing Authority board members authorized an option to convey up to 21 acres of vacant land near Cromwell Hills Apartments to Pennrose Properties.

The Philadelphia-based company proposes building 70 to 80 units of two- and three-bedrooms apartments at the northwest corner of Camilla Drive and Cromwell Road.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.