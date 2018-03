The Hamilton County Board of Education last week unanimously passed a resolution asking the state to pull more weight in funding Tennessee's Basic Education Program.

With the state's General Assembly back in session, it's a timely reminder to legislators and the governor that Hamilton County, and the state, need dollars to make diplomas.

"What we would like to see, and I think there's been discussion with legislators, is to begin phasing that money in as funding becomes available," Superintendent Rick Smith said Thursday during the school board meeting.