"Day on" of service for local volunteers this MLK day

Volunteers work Monday, cleaning up the gym at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

Monday was a day on, not a day off for some local volunteers.

More than 200 people from across the Tennessee Valley gathered at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy to revitalize the gymnasium.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs teamed up with the Urban League and others to help fix the gym for the students.

Those who came out said it's a way to give back and make a difference. Even some young people were lending a hand.



"It's not about what you get, it's what you give," said 11-year-old Lauren Adamson. "It's just a special feeling in my body like wow, I did that."

Cleveland Middle Schooler Lauren Adamson, 11, spent her day off from school volunteering to paint the gym at CGLA.



"It's all walks of life of people here today. There's young, there's students, there's parents, there's community volunteers from all over as a matter of fact," said CGLA Director Elaine Swafford. "Everybody's happy. It's a good day to be out and be giving back to the community."

The director of the local all-girls STEAM school said the gym needed some sprucing up. From the shoddy roof to the old wooden floor, she said there's still work to be done.

The city's director of multicultural affairs said he hopes the event inspires others to volunteer in service projects next MLK day.

