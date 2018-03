ATLANTA (AP) - Zoo Atlanta officials say four lion cubs will soon be on display for visitors.

Officials say the cubs, three males and one female, have completed their veterinary checkups and will be on display for visitors beginning Monday if temperatures are above 50 degrees and the sun is out.

The cubs were born to Kiki on Nov. 19, 2013 and each weighs about 19 pounds. Zoo officials say their father, Kamau, had been separated from the family since the cubs were born but has had opportunities to interact with them since then. Zoo officials say Kamau was a gentle father to Kiki's first litter, which was born in 2008.

Zoo officials say the cubs have enjoyed the lions' off-exhibit outdoor patio area, and will begin exploring the zoo's African Plains habitat.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.