ATLANTA (AP) - The American Legion is hosting two town hall meetings on Veterans Administration health care in Georgia this month.

Organizers said in a release that meetings in Atlanta and Augusta will focus on the "the past, present and future of health care at the Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers in those cities."

The Atlanta VA Medical Center and the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta have been accused of subpar oversight and backlogs for certain services. Organizers say they'll visit each facility and interview patients, staff and administrators.

The Atlanta meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at American Legion Post 1 on Shallowford Road.

The Augusta meeting is slated for Jan. 29 at American Legion Post 205 on Highland Avenue.

Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

