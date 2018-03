By WILSON RING, Associated Press

MONTPELIER, VT (AP) - The most interesting man in the world is helping a Vermont-based company raise money to fight cancer in dogs.

Jonathan Goldsmith is a Manchester resident made famous by his role in the Dos Equis beer commercials. But he's also a dog lover hoping to raise funds for the Denver-based Morris Animal Foundation, which promotes veterinary research for companion animals, horses and wildlife.

Goldsmith made an online commercial with his Anatolian shepherd Willy as part of a campaign by the Manchester-based Orvis Co., which is known for its outdoor apparel and fly fishing but also has a dog catalog.

Goldsmith says he lost a dog to cancer and is glad to support a good cause.

The 75-year-old has appeared in movies and TV shows, including "Charlie's Angels," ''Magnum, P.I." and "Dallas."

