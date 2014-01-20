Obama: Pot not 'more dangerous' than alcohol

By Tom Curry, National Affairs Writer, NBC News
President Barack Obama says smoking pot isn't "more dangerous" than drinking alcohol.
"As
has been well-documented, I smoked pot as a kid, and I view it as a bad
habit and a vice, not very different from the cigarettes that I smoked
as a young person up through a big chunk of my adult life," Obama said
in a lengthy profile in the current issue of the New Yorker magazine. "I
don't think it is more dangerous than alcohol."
Pressed by author David Remnick on the comparison, Obama said he thinks
marijuana is less dangerous "in terms of its impact on the individual
consumer." But he added, "it's not something I encourage, and I've told
my daughters I think it's a bad idea, a waste of time, not very
healthy."
Obama also told Remnick that he is troubled that "middle-class kids
don't get locked up for smoking pot, and poor kids do. And
African-American kids and Latino kids are more likely to be poor and
less likely to have the resources and the support to avoid unduly harsh
penalties."
He did caution that the movement for legalization of
marijuana raises "some difficult line-drawing issues. If marijuana is
fully legalized and at some point folks say, ‘Well, we can come up with a
negotiated dose of cocaine that we can show is not any more harmful
than vodka,' are we open to that? If somebody says, ‘We've got a finely
calibrated dose of meth, it isn't going to kill you or rot your teeth,'
are we OK with that?"
"Those who argue that legalizing marijuana
is a panacea and it solves all these social problems I think are
probably overstating the case," he said "There is a lot of hair on that
policy. And the experiment that's going to be taking place in Colorado
and Washington is going to be, I think, a challenge."
The
president also weighed in on the dangers of playing football, saying
that professional players "know what they're buying into" when they play
the sport and risk concussions and brain damage.
When asked
whether he felt "at all ambivalent about following" professional
football, Obama responded by saying, "I would not let my son play pro
football." He added, "but, I mean, you (Remnick) wrote a lot about
boxing, right? We're sort of in the same realm."
"At this point,
there's a little bit of caveat emptor," Obama said. "These guys, they
know what they're doing. They know what they're buying into. It is no
longer a secret. It's sort of the feeling I have about smokers, you
know?"
In the piece, Obama also comments on the role he believes racial prejudice plays in American politics.
"There's
no doubt that there's some folks who just really dislike me because
they don't like the idea of a black President," he said. "Now, the flip
side of it is there are some black folks and maybe some white folks who
really like me and give me the benefit of the doubt precisely because
I'm a black President."
He also argues that conservatives'
preference for policies being decided by state governments can't be
separated from the intertwined history of states' rights and slavery in
the years leading to the Civil War and racial prejudice since then.
"You
can be somebody who, for very legitimate reasons, worries about the
power of the federal government—that it's distant, that it's
bureaucratic, that it's not accountable—and as a consequence you think
that more power should reside in the hands of state governments," he
said.
But Obama said "that philosophy is wrapped up in the history of
states' rights in the context of the civil-rights movement and the Civil
War and (South Carolina Sen. John C.) Calhoun. There's a pretty long
history there."
He urged progressives to not "dismiss out of hand
arguments against my Presidency or the Democratic Party or Bill Clinton
or anybody just because there's some overlap between those criticisms
and the criticisms that traditionally were directed against those who
were trying to bring about greater equality for African-Americans."
On
the other hand, he said conservatives should see that "if I am
concerned about leaving it up to states to expand Medicaid that it may
not simply be because I am this power-hungry guy in Washington who wants
to crush states' rights but, rather, because we are one country and I
think it is going to be important for the entire country to make sure
that poor folks in Mississippi and not just Massachusetts are healthy."