VIDEO: 3 teens ejected, 1 killed in Hixson crash

Police tape marks off the investigation scene on the 4900 block of Adams Road in Hixson. Photo by Tim McCurry/WRCBtv.com

The accident marks the first fatal car accident of 2014. Photo by Jonquil Newland/WRCBtv.com

UPDATE: Michael Wolfe, a 15 year-old student at Hixson High School was killed after he was ejected from a Nissan pickup truck Monday on Adams Road in Hixson.



Police have confirmed the ages of those involved: 15, 16 and 17 years of age. A brother and sister were in the vehicle; the 15-year-old brother did not survive.

The two were transported to nearby hospital for examination and treatment.



The vehicle, a Nissan pickup truck, left the roadway near the intersection of Adams Road and Marsh Lane, striking a tree.

Adams Road is expected to be closed until the early afternoon as investigators gather information and evidence to help reconstruct the accident.

The death is the first traffic fatality in Chattanooga for 2014.



Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Hixson.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the 4900 block of Adams Road.

Officials say three juveniles were ejected from the vehicle. One juvenile was killed.

Investigators say it does not appear they were wearing seatbelts.

Adams Road is closed as investigators work the scene.



