Several streets in downtown Chattanooga will be closed for part of the day Monday, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as participants have the annual Memorial March.



MLK Boulevard, from Magnolia Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from MLK Boulevard to 7th Street

West 8th Street from Chestnut Street to Broad Street from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm



CARTA's fixed route service and Downtown Shuttle will operate on the Saturday schedule.



CARTA's Care-A-Van service is on their holiday schedule, taking trips for dialysis only today.