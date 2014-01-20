Woman accused of stealing jewelry, toys from Gordon Co. home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman accused of stealing jewelry, toys from Gordon Co. home

GORDON COUNTY, TN

A Summerville woman is charged with stealing thousands in property from a Gordon County home.

Deputies say Peggy Stinson was connected to the burglary on Highway 136 following investigation.

Officials say Stinson stole more than $23,000 in electronics, household goods, jewelry, and toys in November.

Deputies say fingerprints and physical evidence led them to Stinson.

She is charged with first degree burglary and is out on $15,000 bond.

