5-Star freshman Crimson Tide football player arrested

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC/WSFA) - A University of Alabama freshman football player who has only been enrolled on campus for 10 days found himself in trouble with the law over the weekend.

Cornerback Tony Brown is charged with resisting arrest and failure to obey a police officer.

Tuscaloosa police arrested Brown Sunday morning after receiving a call about a loud party with underage drinking at the Campus Way Apartments on Helen Keller Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they encountered another person, 22-year-old Chavis Taylor, whom they arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. As the officers were taking Taylor to a patrol car, a large crowd estimated at some 40 people gathered around the officers.

