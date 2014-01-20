Threats to Sochi Olympics in new video

By Albina Kovalyova, NBC News



SOCHI, Russia (NBC) — A video of two men claiming responsibility for the back-to-back deadly suicide bombings in Volgograd in early January emerged Sunday — warning that "a surprise" would be in store for the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.



Two men from the Islamist organization Anars Al Sunna said in the video that if Russian President Vladimir Putin organizes the Olympics, "we will, God willing, organize a kind of present from our side for the Muslim blood that is flowing throughout the Muslim world today."



In the hour-long video, the pair appear to construct explosive devices and explain their reasons for attacks. "That which we will do, that which we have done, is only a little example a little step," they said, referring to the Volgograd bombings.



While the authenticity of their claim cannot be verified, the pair appears to be preparing for an attack, since they are clean-shaven in a likely attempt to blend in with the Russian population.



And while Sochi is littered with metal detectors, bomb sniffing dogs and explosive particle detectors, groups threatening the Olympics say they will not only target the host city, but also target the Russian government in general and other areas of Russia during the Olympics.



The men in the video said in a part of the recording directed at Russian officials that they "will continue to kill you and your soldiers."



"We'll have a surprise package for you," one of the men said in the militants' video. "And those tourists that will come to you, for them, too, we have a surprise. If it happens [the Olympics], we'll have a surprise for you. This is for all the Muslim blood that is shed every day around the world, be it in Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria, all around the world.

This will be our revenge."



Putin over the weekend that he "will try to make sure that the security measures taken aren't too intrusive or visible and that they won't put pressure on the athletes, guests and journalists," at the Olympics, which will take place Feb. 7-23.



"At the same time, we will do our best to ensure that these measures are efficient," he said.



Still, U.S. officials remain skeptical that security measures for the winter games are adequate.



"We don't seem to be getting all of the information we need to protect our athletes in the games," said Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.



The men in the video said, "there is a whole list of those" who are willing to carry out suicide attacks against Putin, the Russian government and "those tourists that have come over there."



