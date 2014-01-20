Hammer-wielding thieves grab $700K in Rolexes at Memphis mall

By Erik Ortiz, Staff Writer, NBC News

MEMPHIS (NBC) -- Armed thieves smashed into a crowded Memphis mall and swiped a whopping $700,000 worth of Rolex watches Saturday night — using hammers so loudly to pull off the heist that shoppers believed there was a barrage of gunfire, police said Sunday.

Mallgoers first reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall around 7:39 p.m., an hour before closing, reported NBC affiliate WMC-TV.

But police said it was actually the sound of breaking glass.

About five or six men had stormed into Reeds Jewelers on the mall's second floor. They smashed in displays, grabbed about 65 Rolexes valued at $11,000 each and stuffed the loot into pillowcases, police said.

The thieves, wearing dark-colored clothing, then slipped out the mall in two separate exits, witnesses said.

The mall was placed on temporary lockdown, but reopened Sunday. Police remained in search of the suspects.