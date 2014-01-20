Warm MLK holiday, cold returns tomorrow

We have a beautiful, mild Monday ahead! Enjoy it because colder weather returns soon along with snow chances.

High pressure, dry air, and southerly breezes will make for a splendid MLK, Jr. holiday across the Tennessee Valley. If you have the day off or even just a few minutes to spend outdoors, do it! Open the windows and let in the fresh air. Under sunny skies highs climb to 60° in the city, 10° above normal for mid-January. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the middle 30s.

A cold front brings a chance for minor snow accumulations in the high elevations of the Cumberland Plateau and Blue Ridge Tuesday--possibly up to an inch. Valleys may see some flurries and/or light rain. As northwest winds settle in expect temperatures to stay in the 30s all day, dropping to the teens late Tuesday night as conditions clear a bit.

Look for fair shies most of Wednesday through Friday but staying cold. Highs 35-40° with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Next weekend brings very low odds for rain or snow with warmer highs back to the 40s with lows mostly in the 20s.



- Nick Austin