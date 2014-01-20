Lookout Mountain's cameras will capture every license plate that comes to town

Cameras on Lookout Mountain soon will record the license plate of every vehicle that ventures into the well-off residential enclave.



After a rash of summer break-ins by an organized gang of 10 Chattanooga burglars -- some of whom came armed -- residents on the Tennessee and Georgia sides of Lookout Mountain raised money to install automatic license-plate- reader cameras in a half dozen locations. A total of 238 people made large and small contributions totaling $88,000 to install the system.



"For this size community, that's huge," Lookout Mountain, Tenn., town consultant Dwight Montague said. "On Lookout Mountain, if somebody's house gets broken into, it's big news, because that hardly ever happens."



Automatic license plate readers have been installed in other upscale communities around the country.

