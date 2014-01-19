TWRA changes approach to game populations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The agency that oversees Tennessee wildlife is rethinking its approach to managing hunters and wild animals.

According to WPLN-FM (http://bit.ly/1icL9NH), the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency now plans to take a hands-off approach to game populations and instead spend time protecting their habitats.

Previously, game wardens might physically move elk or turkeys to a certain part of the state to beef-up numbers. Daryl Ratajczak, TWRA's chief of wildlife, says that kind of intervention will no longer be a focus.

He says most big game have bounced back to the point that their "persistence is no longer in question."

The agency's six-year plan calls for protecting all types of habitat, from forests to wild grasslands to cave openings.

The agency is taking public feedback until Jan. 21.

Information from: WPLN-FM, http://www.wpln.org/

