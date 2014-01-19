Roger and Anthony win TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga Lake - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roger and Anthony win TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Firt Place Winners - Steve Rogers and Bob Anthony Firt Place Winners - Steve Rogers and Bob Anthony

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the third tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Chickamauga Lake out of Holly Circle boat ramp.

Most teams reported tough conditions today with the recent cold weather and rain that had lowered the water temperatures and muddied the water.

The team of Steve Rogers and Bob Anthony walked away with first place. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 19.65 pounds to take the win. They also received a $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

Taking second place was the team of Ed Ricklefs and Randy Munn with five fish that weighed 19.50 pounds.

Finishing in third was the Team of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins with a total weight of 19.08 pounds.

The duo of Freddie Bradford and Russell Parkhill won big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.61 pounds.

The next regular season tournament will be held on Nickajack Lake at Sullivans Boat Ramp on February 22, 2014.

Full results:
1st: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 19.65 lbs
- Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member $100.00
2nd: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 19.50 lbs
3rd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 19.08 lbs
4th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 14.35 lbs
5th: Freddie Bradford / Russell Parkhill - 12.59 lbs
6th: Marth Smith / Jeff Bradford - 10.03 lbs
7th: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 6.59 lbs
8th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 6.31 lbs
9th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thornbury - 5.41 lbs
10th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 3.40 lbs
11th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 2.27 lbs
12th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 1.89 lbs
------: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - DNW
------: Chris Talley / Derek Blevins - DNW
------: Terry Hines / Tony Mull - DNW
------: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - DNW
------: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - DNW
------: David Baskette / Scott White - DNW

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.