Roger and Anthony win TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the third tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Chickamauga Lake out of Holly Circle boat ramp.

Most teams reported tough conditions today with the recent cold weather and rain that had lowered the water temperatures and muddied the water.

The team of Steve Rogers and Bob Anthony walked away with first place. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 19.65 pounds to take the win. They also received a $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

Taking second place was the team of Ed Ricklefs and Randy Munn with five fish that weighed 19.50 pounds.

Finishing in third was the Team of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins with a total weight of 19.08 pounds.

The duo of Freddie Bradford and Russell Parkhill won big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.61 pounds.

The next regular season tournament will be held on Nickajack Lake at Sullivans Boat Ramp on February 22, 2014.

Full results:

1st: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 19.65 lbs

- Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member $100.00

2nd: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 19.50 lbs

3rd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 19.08 lbs

4th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 14.35 lbs

5th: Freddie Bradford / Russell Parkhill - 12.59 lbs

6th: Marth Smith / Jeff Bradford - 10.03 lbs

7th: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 6.59 lbs

8th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 6.31 lbs

9th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thornbury - 5.41 lbs

10th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 3.40 lbs

11th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 2.27 lbs

12th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 1.89 lbs

------: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - DNW

------: Chris Talley / Derek Blevins - DNW

------: Terry Hines / Tony Mull - DNW

------: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - DNW

------: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - DNW

------: David Baskette / Scott White - DNW



For more info visit: www.tvbass.com