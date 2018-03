If you get arrested for driving drunk in Walker County, there's a very good chance that you won't get convicted for breaking a driving law.

A Chattanooga Times Free Press analysis of all 154 cases filed in the county's state court in 2012 and 2013 shows that 68 defendants saw their charges reduced last year from DUI to disorderly conduct, a nondriving charge that doesn't affect whether a driver gets to keep his license.

Charges against two other drivers were reduced to driving without exercising due care, and one charge was reduced to reckless driving.

