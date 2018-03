By SHELLY BRADBURY

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's - Meagan Reaves during her twice-weekly aerobics class.

The 21-year-old attends Skyrobics classes at the SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park in Jackson, Tenn., but Chattanooga residents soon will have a chance to join her in the air.

Three trampoline parks are slated to open in the Chattanooga region this year, part of a national wave of bounding growth in an industry that's got millions of Americans bouncing.

Trampoline parks are a brand-new form of family entertainment center. The facilities usually include rooms of wall-to-wall trampolines that customers pay to jump, flip and bounce on. Many offer a slew of extra activities, ranging from trampoline dodgeball courts to aerial obstacle courses over giant foam pits.

