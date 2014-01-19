Smart refrigerators and TVs hacked to send out spam, according to a new report

Et tu, refrigerator?
A new report shows cyberattacks aren't relegated to laptops anymore: Now, even a fridge or a TV can send malicious emails.
Security
firm Proofpoint has uncovered a cyberattack that involved the hacking
of "smart" home appliances connected to the Internet. Hackers broke
into more than 100,000 gadgets -- including TVs, multimedia centers,
routers, and at least one fridge – and used the appliances to send out
more than 750,000 malicious emails between December 23 and January 6.
The
attack also included compromised laptops and tablets, but Proofpoint
said about 25% of the emails were sent from appliances beyond the
traditional Internet-connected gadgets.
According to Proofpoint,
the cyberattack could be the first proven breach of the so-called
"Internet of Things": an exciting tech trend that promises a
Jetsons-like future, with all of our home appliances and other gadgets
connected to one another.
But as smart home devices – like Nest, the thermostat and smoke detector company Google bought for $3.2 billion this week –
continue to grow more popular, Proofpoint's report is a sobering
reminder that anything connected to the Internet can potentially be
hacked.
"The ‘Internet of Things' holds great promise for
enabling control of all of the gadgets that we use on a daily basis,"
said Michael Osterman, principal analyst at messaging-focused research
firm Osterman Research, wrote in Proofpoint's report. "It also holds
great promise for cybercriminals … to launch large and distributed
attacks."
To launch those types of large-scale attacks, hackers
link up compromised devices to create what's called a botnet: an army of
"zombie" devices that attack other computers through tasks like
overloading a website with traffic or, in this case, sending hundreds of
thousands of spam emails.
These attacks can be more difficult
to track as the world of Internet-connected devices expands far past
laptops and tablets. In the attack Proofpoint detailed, no more than 10
emails were sent from any single IP address, making it tough to block
based on location.
Perhaps worse: In "many cases," the smart
devices weren't difficult to hack, according to Proofpoint. Instead, the
appliances either were not set up correctly, or they used default
passwords that were easy to find on public networks.
Proofpoint
does have a vested interest in this issue, as a security firm that sells
solutions to protect gadgets from such attacks.
But by 2020,
research firm Gartner expects more than 30 billion Internet-connected
devices will be in use worldwide – up exponentially from 2.5 billion in
2009.
As the Internet-connected world expands to thermostats,
refrigerators and even window shades, so too grows the threat of
potential cyberattacks -- even in the frozen foods aisle.