UPDATE: The East TN Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled. Nicholas Andrew Rymer has been safely located.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding an endangered runaway.

15-year-old Nicholas Andrew Rymer is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes that's 5'11 and weighs 120 lbs.



Police say Rymer was last seen Saturday night, January 18 at his home in Maynardville, TN and on Sunday morning, January 19th it was discovered that Rymer had stolen his father's 2000 black Nissan Maxima with TN tag J4029H. Nicholas also left a suicide note.



The TBI says Nicholas was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. There is no known direction of travel.



If you have any information regarding Nicholas Andrew Rymer's whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maynardville Police Department at 865-992-3821.