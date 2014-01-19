Congress intelligence chiefs cheer Obama for standing firm on snooping

By Tom Curry, National Affairs Writer, NBC News
The
heads of the House and Senate intelligence committees applauded
President Barack Obama's defense of the National Security Agency in his
speech Friday proposing reforms to the spy agency.
"The most
important victory was the president standing up and saying, ‘Hey, the
program did not have abuses. This wasn't sinister. It wasn't a rogue
agency. It was legal and proper,'" House Intelligence Committee
Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers said.
Appearing with Rogers on NBC's
Meet the Press, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen Dianne
Feinstein said that Obama made it clear in his speech Friday that "he
wanted to maintain the capability" of the NSA's surveillance programs.
She said it will be difficult for Attorney General Eric Holder to
accomplish the task Obama has assigned to him: to find a way that
"metadata" on telephone calls might be stored by private-sector
companies or some third party, rather than by the NSA. But she said all
but two or three members of the Senate Intelligence Committee would
agree with Obama on wanting to continue the data collection.
Feinstein
said the critics of the NSA's surveillance programs underestimate how
many people around the world see the United States as their enemy. "A
lot of the privacy people perhaps don't understand that we still occupy
the role of the Great Satan. New bombs are being devised. New
terrorists are emerging, new groups, actually, a new level of
viciousness," the California Democrat said. "We need to be prepared. I
think we need to do it in a way that respects people's privacy rights."
Feinstein
also contended that U.S. companies collect more data on Americans that
the NSA does. "When you look at what companies collect, the government
does not seem to be a major offender at all," she said.
Rogers
rejected that argument made by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that
in effect he and Feinstein had forced Snowden to tell the world about
the NSA surveillance because as intelligence committee chairmen they
had failed to monitor and control the agency.
"I couldn't
disagree more," Rogers said. "That's like having the janitor at a bank
who figured out how to steal some money deciding matters of high
finance. This was a thief, who we believe had some help, who stole
information the vast majority, had nothing to do with privacy. Our
Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines have been incredibly harmed by the data
that he has taken with him and we believe now is in the hands of nation
states."
The Michigan Republican added, "We're going to have to
rebuild whole aspects of operations from our Army, Navy, Air Force,
Marines that will cost billions and billions of dollars because the
information he stole and gave, which we believe is now in the hands of
nation states, who are doing something with it. There's no honor in
that."
"He was stealing information that had to do with how we operate
overseas to collect information to keep Americans safe…. And some of
the things he did were beyond his technical capabilities" -- a fact
which Rogers said "raises more questions. How he arranged travel before
he left. How he was ready to go, he had a go bag, if you will."
Rogers
added that he believes "there's a reason he ended up in the hands, the
loving arms, of an FSB (Russian security service) agent in Moscow. I
don't think that's a coincidence."
Also appearing Meet the Press
was a dissenter, Alexis Ohanian, an Internet investor and co-founder of
the web site Reddit, who contended that "it is absolutely possible for
the NSA to do their job without the bulk collection of America's phone
records."
He said the consulting firm Forrester estimated recently
that about $180 billion in revenue will be lost to U.S. firms "because
countries and citizens around the world no longer want to do business
with American companies, because they no longer trust that their private
data is safe…. There's a real business cost on top of the civil
liberties cost" of the NSA data collection.