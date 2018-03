Ruth Glover has curated the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Cress Gallery for about 15 years and, as she sifts every December through the submissions to the annual student art exhibition, she's consistently taken aback by the strength of the art program.

"I have seen this steady growth of students just being much more professional about their studies and taking a really professional view of what they're doing," Glover says.

And this year's exhibition, which opened Tuesday, raised the bar yet again. The 60 works now on display in the 1,600-square-foot gallery are "the strongest" she's ever seen.

