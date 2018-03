Former state Rep. Tommie Brown, keynote speaker for Chattanooga's Martin Luther King Day events Monday, says she wants to have a work session on the lessons learned between passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and today.

"This is not a speech, but a think piece," she said.

The Unity Group is among organizations and schools across the country hosting events to remember the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Nobel Peace Prize winner and civil rights leader who fought for social, racial and economic equality. He was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

