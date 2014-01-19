GA private probation industry target of lawsuits

ATLANTA (AP) - Opponents of Georgia's private probation system say companies supervising low-level offenders are earning millions in fees while using law enforcement offices as collections agencies when they go unpaid.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/1e3SvvO ) reported Sunday that more than a dozen lawsuits argue for state lawmakers to re-evaluate some of the companies' practices. This year, the Georgia Supreme Court is expected to examine the fees and other expenses probation companies impose, which have led some low-level offenders back to jail because of nonpayment.

The newspaper reports 34 probation companies operating in Georgia have supervised nearly 349,000 low-level offenders in the past two years and have collected more than $200 million in fines and restitution.

The industry's supporters say the companies are better equipped to deal with low-level offenders than local court systems.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

