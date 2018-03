When Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel envisions the Chattanooga skyline as it could look seven years from now, he sees a new building standing among the ranks of city icons like the Tennessee Aquarium, the Creative Discovery Museum and the Hunter Museum of American Art.

"This community deserves a state-of-the-art children's hospital," Spiegel said. "We want a hospital with wide-reaching, regional impact. And really, it needs to happen sooner than later."

Erlanger officials have long wanted to build a stand-alone children's hospital. And for now, the vision is still just that -- a vision.

