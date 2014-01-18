Frazier and Smith Dominate Heartland Angler Tournament on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Twenty-five teams braved the cold weather and winds Saturday morning to take part in the fourth tournament of the season in the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The team of Shane Frazier and Todd Smith walked away with first place and $530. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 26.06 pounds to take the win. The duo also had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.12 pounds.

Taking second place was the team of Tony Crouch and Marc Pratt with five fish that weighed 21.62 pounds. Crouch and Pratt also had big smallmouth of the tournament with a beautiful 4.94 pound Smallie.

"Heartland Anglers is an amateur based team tournament trail designed for the everyday average angler. Heartland Anglers is a team tournament for the type of angler who gets up everyday, heads to work and puts in a 40 hour work week", says Doug Pressley - Heartland Anglers President.

Top 5 places:

1st - Shane Frazier and Todd Smith – 26.06 lbs.

2nd – Tony Crouch and Marc Pratt – 21.62 lbs.

3rd – Eric Cabera and Ron Willerson – 14.16 lbs.

4th - Chris Coffey and Steve Norris – 14.16 lbs.

5th – Bruce Day and Paul Frost – 13.18 lbs.





For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com