Three Catoosa County roads will be patched and paved thanks to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a news release states.

A state Local Maintenance and Improvement Program grant for just more than $500,000 will pay for the work on more than five miles of roads.

Patching and paving are set for 1.39 miles of Ross Hollow Road between U.S. Highway 41 and Dug Gap Road; 1.52 miles of paving on Twin Cedars Road between Long Hollow Road and U.S. Highway 27; and 2.67 miles of repairs and resurfacing on Mount Vernon Road between Keith Road and the Catoosa/Whitfield county line.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.