Working Together For You

About two dozen people gathered Thursday at Second Missionary Baptist Church to brainstorm solutions to crime in their community.

Residents participating in the "Community Crime Forum: The Voices Speak" tossed out ideas ranging from a need for better, more focused prevention programs to more employment opportunities.

Roger Thompson, a UTC professor and chief departmental adviser for criminal justice, talked about the importance of later school day start times. He said that urban schools should institute morning start times as late as 9 a.m., arguing student academic performance likely would improve.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.